Isak has finally made his highly anticipated transfer after weeks of talks and holding out, signing for Liverpool until 2031 on a record-breaking Premier League transfer. He enters the club coming off his best career season with 23 goals and six assists in 34 appearances, only finishing behind new teammate Mohamed Salah for the Premier League Golden Boot. His impact on the team should almost been instant as they return from the break, likely to join the attack alongside Salah and Cody Gakpo, with Hugo Ekitike still to be a part of the regular rotation, an attacking department that will give teams nightmares.