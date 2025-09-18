Isak will not yet play the full 90 minutes of a game yet but showed very good fitness condition in Wednesday's victory against the Colchoneros, which surprised coach Arne Slot and may convince him to give the striker more minutes in upcoming fixtures. The Swedish striker has only trained for two weeks with the Reds, but his young age and decent experience helped him adapt to the physical requirements of Liverpool. His solid performance on Wednesday combined with his fitness condition may convince the coach to count more on him in the coming games than initially expected.