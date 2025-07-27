Alvaro Fidalgo News: Creates two chances in draw

Fidalgo registered one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Necaxa.

Fidalgo featured as a holding midfielder in his team's 4-2-3-1 system against Rayos. He did his usual job, exceeding 80 accurate passes for the fourth consecutive start across all competitions. He can always be trusted for passing duties as part of a squad that is averaging almost 60 percent possession per game, but he hasn't scored or assisted over his last 11 matches played.