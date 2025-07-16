Alvaro Fidalgo News: Starts midweek

Fidalgo (knee) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Tijuana.

Fidalgo picked up a knock in the opening Apertura draw versus Bravos, but it was just a scare, with the midfielder making his first start of the season against Xolos. His return covers the absence of Erick Sanchez (suspension) and could make a big difference for a side that usually benefits from his passing talent to achieve high possession numbers. At his best, the Spaniard could also be a quality playmaker while taking a few set pieces.