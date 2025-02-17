Andreas Christensen Injury: Not playing vs. Rayo

Christensen (calf) is not in the squad for Monday's game against Rayo Vallecano.

Christensen has yet to recover from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since late January, and there's no clear timetable for his return. His next chance to play will come against Las Palmas on Saturday, but with two matches in a week, it wouldn't be surprising if the Dane is sidelined for a longer stretch.