Antoine Semenyo News: Solid performance in loss

Semenyo had six shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Ipswich Town.

Semenyo put in a solid performance Wednesday leading Bournemouth's attack down their right flank. As usual, he made his physical presence felt by winning eight of the 12 duels he engaged in, performing four tackles and an interception. In attack he completed three key passes, placed a shot on target and had four other attempts blocked. It has now been six games since his last assist and seven since he last found the net, but he did score for Ghana during the March international break.