Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Antonio Raillo headshot

Antonio Raillo News: Consistent starter for Mallorca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Raillo recorded two goals, 221 clearances, 31 tackles and 29 interceptions across 36 starts in LaLiga.

Raillo has been a regular starter when available for Mallorca in each of his five seasons with the club, and the 2024/25 campaign wasn't any different. He logged career-high marks in several categories, including minutes played, clearances and blocked shots, and this was the third straight season in which he recorded triple-digit clearances. It's unclear if Mallorca will be looking to bolster their defensive depth in the upcoming transfer window, but Raillo should remain a regular presence in the lineup as long as he stays healthy in 2025/26.

Antonio Raillo
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now