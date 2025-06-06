Antonio Raillo News: Consistent starter for Mallorca

Raillo recorded two goals, 221 clearances, 31 tackles and 29 interceptions across 36 starts in LaLiga.

Raillo has been a regular starter when available for Mallorca in each of his five seasons with the club, and the 2024/25 campaign wasn't any different. He logged career-high marks in several categories, including minutes played, clearances and blocked shots, and this was the third straight season in which he recorded triple-digit clearances. It's unclear if Mallorca will be looking to bolster their defensive depth in the upcoming transfer window, but Raillo should remain a regular presence in the lineup as long as he stays healthy in 2025/26.