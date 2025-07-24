Menu
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season

Kylian Mbappe scored 31 La Liga goals last season and figures to be around that number again, as he leads the 2025/26 Sleeper rankings with a few of his Real Madrid teammates.
July 24, 2025
This is the latest round of our Sleeper La Liga player rankings for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

  • Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Bryan Mbeumo had been rumored to leave Brentford all summer, and while he's locked into Manchester United, it wasn't a certainty most of July. His presence would greatly change projections for any club he's at. Players like that who are in limbo are most often given zero projections. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.
  • The rankings are based on my personal season-long projections, which I update regularly based on injuries, transfers and other playing-time related news.
  • The rankings are specifically for standard scoring Sleeper leagues, with single-positional eligibility chosen in instances players have multiple positions.
  • The PP/90 (points per 90) column is a good judgement if you only care about a player's value on a game-by-game basis when they're projected to start.
  • Some positions may be wrong. If one is incorrect, please let me know.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Last update: 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 24

Overall RankPos RankFloor RankPos Floor RankPlayerTeamPosPtsFloorPP/90
1122Kylian MbappeRMAF576.13315.9718.52
2211Lamine YamalBARF516.12362.4716.59
3333Vinicius JuniorRMAF453.70310.8614.58
4444RaphinhaBARF425.68290.7415.32
5161Jude BellinghamRMAM379.04265.5512.63
652513Julian AlvarezATMF374.27207.9712.48
762914Ante BudimirOSAF373.65203.7912.01
8755Carlos VicenteALAF348.53273.8610.46
9876Dodi LukebakioSEVF346.01253.3110.38
109109Inaki WilliamsATHF343.64234.6511.05
1123214Arda GulerRMAM343.41200.9816.27
12102112Diego LopezVALF341.09217.4310.96
133112IscoBETM338.88230.8115.25
14117626Alexander SorlothATMF332.68164.3016.63
151314Trent Alexander-ArnoldRMAD328.77202.7112.33
161212935Robert LewandowskiBARF321.19140.3614.45
1745629Dani OlmoBARM319.50174.1215.97
18134719Ayoze PerezVILF317.19182.1714.27
19141210Nico WilliamsATHF315.18229.2211.35
205197Viktor TsygankovGIRM310.13220.3211.16
212131Sergi CardonaVILD309.48226.739.60
2263416Giovani Lo CelsoBETM303.44199.0514.37
231587Yeremi PinoVILF300.71238.6811.28
24164016Nicolas PepeVILF300.06189.3714.21
25172011Takefusa KuboRSOF295.78217.8610.65
261898Alvaro GarciaRAYF294.72237.499.82
277165Alex BaenaATMM287.22223.6310.77
283172Antonio RailloMLLD279.93220.998.13
2985326FerminBARM279.62177.7113.98
301911733Ferran JutglaCELF276.22145.9511.30
319186Federico ValverdeRMAM271.85220.529.41
3210154Sergio GomezRSOM270.70225.618.40
3311228PedriBARM268.22210.489.28
3411387Thibaut CourtoisRMAG266.92137.847.02
