Antonio Rudiger Injury: Won't feature again this season

Rudiger underwent successful surgery Tuesday for a partial tear of the external meniscus in his left leg. The operation was performed by Dr. Manuel Leyes under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services. He will miss about two months to recover from the surgery, with David Alaba expected to replace him in the central defense or Aurelien Tchouameni likely playing deeper on the pitch if needed for the final stretch of the season.