Ayden Heaven Injury: Suffers serious injury

Heaven (knee) suffered a serious injury and was forced off in the 51st minute of Sunday's clash against Leicester.

Heaven was having a decent game but was forced off the pitch right after halftime with an apparent knee injury that looked serious. Toby Collyer replaced him. This is a big blow for the young defender since he had been playing regularly in the last games and performing well. If he misses time and depending on the situation in the backline, Noussair Mazraoui could start in the back three again.