Ayoze Perez News: Appears during preseason

Perez (hamstring) appeared in a friendly for 45 minutes against Basel.

Perez has cleared himself of his hamstring injury, as the attacker played 45 minutes in a friendly after making the starting XI. The club will be happy to have healed up one of their key players before the season. He started in 22 of his 30 appearances while bagging two assists and 19 goals, likely to only increase his time this season if he can remain fit.