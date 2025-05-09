Benjamin Bender News: Joining Philadelphia

Bender has signed with Philadelphia on Friday after being waived by Charlotte in late April.

A former Union academy player who was also the first overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Bender returns to Philadelphia after spending the early years of his MLS tenure with Charlotte. Bender went on to make 51 MLS appearances for Charlotte, recording seven goals and one assist. He also spent time on loan with Crown Legacy FC in 2023 and the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2024.