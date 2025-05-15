Fantasy Soccer
Brandon Vazquez News: Nets opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Vazquez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United.

Vazquez saw a second straight match with a goal Wednesday, finding the back of the net in the 55th minute of the contest. This marks his fourth goal of the season in 12 appearances. That said, three of those goals have come in his past four outings.

Brandon Vazquez
Austin FC
