Brandon Vazquez News: Nets opening goal
Vazquez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United.
Vazquez saw a second straight match with a goal Wednesday, finding the back of the net in the 55th minute of the contest. This marks his fourth goal of the season in 12 appearances. That said, three of those goals have come in his past four outings.
