Breel Embolo News: Steady contributor in attack

Embolo scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances for Monaco during the 2024-25 season.

Embolo served as a reliable option in Monaco's attack this season, contributing both as a starter and off the bench. He logged nearly 2,600 minutes, a career high, and also set personal bests with 51 league shots, 22 tackles and six crosses. His experience and versatility added depth to the forward line as Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 to qualify directly for the next Champions League, though he could leave this summer with one year left on his contract.