Casemiro rose above the pack to connect with an in-swinging corner Saturday and give Manchester United an early lead in what would become a 2-2 draw versus Nottingham Forest. The goal marks the second successive appearance with a goal for the holding midfielder and his third goal of the league campaign across nine appearances (eight starts). In addition to his goal contribution, Casemiro added three tackles (three won), one interception, one clearance and one block to the team's defensive effort over his first full 90-minute shift of the Premier League season.