Cristian Borja News: Dramatic second half goal
Borja scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.
Borja rose to meet a flicked on ball at the back post Sunday and head home the game-winning goal in America's 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul, sending America to the Clausura final. The defender's four crosses (two accurate) were a team-high. In addition to his attacking prowess, Borja tracked-back to contribute one tackle (one won) and three clearances to the team's defensive effort over his 90 minuets of play.
