Dagoberto Espinoza Injury: Dealing with discomfort

Espinoza has trained separately from the group while recovering from a physical problem, Leon Lecanda of ESPN reported Monday.

Espinoza is questionable ahead of the final few regular-season fixtures. However, there's no official information from the club regarding his status. The youngster, who has operated at right-back and occasionally as a midfielder, has two shots (zero on goal), seven chances created, 11 clearances and 10 tackles in 463 minutes of Liga MX play this year. Kevin Alvarez will likely remain very active if Espinoza is forced to miss future games.