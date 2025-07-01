Dani Carvajal Injury: Makes squad against Juventus

Carvajal (knee) will make the squad for Tuesday's clash against Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "Both Carvajal and Militao will be called up for tomorrow after long recoveries. It's going to be a plus for them, but also for the team to feel close to them. Both those playing and those around them have a very important role. When they're on the bench experiencing the game and supporting us, that connection is created, and it's important. Their competitive level will still need more minutes, but when they get back into shape, they'll be very important next season."

Carvajal is closer than ever to returning to the pitch after his long knee injury and extended rehabilitation. The Real Madrid captain could play on Tuesday against the Old Lady, likely building up his minutes gradually in the upcoming games ahead of the pre-season until getting back to full fitness to compete with newcomer Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot.