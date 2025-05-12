Danny Welbeck News: Converts penalty in win

Welbeck scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton.

Welbeck converted a first-half penalty Saturday to provide Brighton the platform from which they'd kick-on to a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton. The penalty conversion gave the striker his 10th goal of the season, marking the first time in his career he's achieved a double-digit goal output in a single domestic campaign. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Welbeck has attempted 10 shots (four on goal) while scoring twice and creating four chances.