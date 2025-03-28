Ederson Injury: Trains past two days

Ederson (abdomen) has trained the past two days and appears to be an option for Sunday's FA Cup match against Bournemouth, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "[He] trained the last two days. We will see [who starts] tomorrow."

Ederson is receiving a positive update as the club returns from the international break. He participated in training on Wednesday and Thursday, which leaves him in a solid spot. He likely just needs to pass some testing to be fit. The biggest question appears to be whether he will be given the start, with Stefan Ortega as the other option.