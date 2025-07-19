Ezequiel Ponce Injury: Leaves with injury in draw

Ponce was forced to leave the field due to an undisclosed issue in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Ponce started as a center-forward but left his place to Duane Holmes before half time. In case he's dealing with a serious situation, the striker will see his eight-game starting run ended and will be unable to add to his tally of seven goals until he can play again. On the other hand, either Holmes or a more direct replacement such as Gabe Segal could get increased playing time in the next few games.