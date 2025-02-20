This article is part of our Sorare series.

We are so back! Last season, this column was geared towards contending in the Sorare Challenger division with MLS options. This season, that's not the case. You don't have to worry about the PSVs of the world and can focus solely on Major League Soccer and the new league-specific competition.

In-season prices are outrageous, so the first article of the 2025 MLS season will focus on the best plays with "value" options sprinkled in. Prices will be based on the in-season competitions, but the recommendations can also be applied to classic cards.

Note: Player recommendations are not financial advice; I may or may not own these players in my Sorare gallery. I play under the username "SorareDeke" on Sorare.

Sorare GW 56 // MLS Week 1

With a bit of midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup to ease us into the season, it's finally time to kick off the 2025 MLS season.

Let's start this game week by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups with win odds highlighted below.

LA Galaxy 67.34% vs. San Diego FC Columbus Crew 64.85% vs. Chicago Fire Atlanta United 61.5% vs. CF Montreal Inter Miami 54.73% vs. NYCFC Orlando City 54.73% vs. Philadelphia Union

Note: Prices are for in-season limited cards as of Thursday, February 20. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Optimal Plays

GOALKEEPERS

Brad Stuver (ATX) $81.93 vs. Sporting KC

Stuver has long been one of my favorite targets, as he's regularly led the league in saves. That built-in floor is vital for a Sorare goalkeeper, especially in a league like MLS where clean sheets are rare. Stuver has a great matchup in the home opener against a Sporting KC side that braved the freezing temperatures Wednesday in a hard-fought match against Inter Miami. Teams participating in CONCACAF usually struggle in league play at the beginning of the season, giving Austin the extra edge in this spot.

Brad Guzan (ATL) $68.76 vs. CF Montreal

The ageless wonder has returned for another season. A revamped Atlanta team in front of Guzan should equate to an improvement on the five clean sheets kept last season. While full-backs Pedro Amador and Brooks Lennon have some injury concerns, the center-back pairing of Stian Rode Gregersen and Derrick Williams is among the league's best. I have high hopes for this Atlanta backline if Gregersen can stay healthy. The opening matchup is tremendous as CF Montreal travels to Atlanta to begin its seven-match away stretch to kick off the campaign.

"Value" Options: Joon-Hong Kim (DC) $58.43 vs. Toronto FC; Andrew Tarbell (HOU) $47.45 vs. FC Dallas; Daniel (SJ) $46.68 vs. Real Salt Lake; Joe Willis (NSH) $45.29 vs. New England; Sean Johnson (TOR) $34.24 at DC United

DEFENDERS

Rafael Santos (ORL) $39.06 vs. Philadelphia Union

Santos closed the 2024 season on an absolute heater. Even with a lot of tough matchups (playoffs included) and only three decisives in the stretch, he still produced in almost every contest. He had double-digit AA in every match (double-digit negative AA in the stinkers even) with the upside of 80-plus scores. Santos fits what Sorare managers should seek to fill the defender void.

Santos' last 12 matches courtesy of Sorare Data.

Guys like Santos and Amador have cemented themselves as excellent options in the new MLS competition when there are limited top defender options. Add in a home match against a Philadelphia team that must find its identity and Santos should score well.

Aaron Herrera (DC) $14.40 vs. Toronto FC

Here's another non-Kai Wagner option for the first gameweek. Herrera can compete with the top defenders in the right matchup. While D.C. United isn't expected to make huge waves in the East, they have my easiest projected first four matches. A stretch of Toronto (H), Chicago (A), Sporting KC (H) and Montreal (H) gives Herrera three legit chances at an upside performance.

Jordi Alba (MIA) $94.90 vs. NYCFC

I wanted to write up the other two guys, as Alba is too obvious of a choice. Alba was suspended for the mid-week CONCACAF match and will be fresh against a NYCFC side that could be amongst the worst in MLS. Add Thiago Martins and Tayvon Gray out with injury, and Alba is the top defender play on the slate.

"Value" Options: Stian Rode Gregersen (ATL) $13.40 vs. CF Montreal; Andy Najar (NSH) $0.54 (No new season yet) vs. New England;

MIDFIELDERS

Marcel Hartel (STL) $102 vs. Colorado Rapids

Now, it's time for the fun positions of midfielder and forward. If you're new to MLS, there are goals galore and many great attacking options.

Rarely does a player transition so well to MLS. Many elite players like Evander have had rough starts to their MLS careers and then, in year two, have a massive breakout. Hartel was the opposite as he came to MLS and was one of the league's best midfield options. He only had six starts last season without reaching 60-plus SO5 points. A matchup against a Colorado team that played in the midweek and is facing early injuries on the backline is a recipe for an upside performance.

Marco Pasalic (ORL) $12.33*/$21.08 vs. Philadelphia Union

As a player transferred in from Europe with In-season cards already, you can use Pasalic's In-season utility until Rijeka's next season of cards are minted. This provides a cheaper entry point with slightly less utility. Pasalic looked phenomenal in Orlando City's final friendly against Inter Miami, seeming to be a level above the competition and he should have a productive first season in MLS. Like defender Santos, Pasalic has a nice opening fixture against Philadelphia. While I really like teammate Martin Ojeda in this gameweek, Pasalic is a way to get cheaper exposure to the Orlando City attack.

Other "Elite" Options: Cristian Espinoza (SJ) $40.88 vs. Real Salt Lake; Aleksey Miranchuk (ATL) $61.63 vs. CF Montreal; Jack McGlynn (HOU) $41.91 vs. FC Dallas

"Value" Options: Amine Bassi (HOU) $12.60 vs. FC Dallas; Sebastian Kowalczyk (HOU) $2.19 vs. FC Dallas

FORWARDS

Christian Benteke (DC) $61.91 vs. Toronto FC

Like teammate Herrera, Benteke should get off to a great start. Behind Lionel Messi, Benteke has the second-best implied goalscoring odds on the slate. Benteke is a duel machine and is one of the rare forwards who generates solid AA to go with goal-scoring ability. Don't be surprised if the reigning Golden Boot winner starts the season with a brace against Toronto.

Gabriel Pec (LAG) $151 vs. San Diego FC

While the Galaxy are listed as the largest favorite on the slate, I slightly disagree with the oddsmakers. This is a sneaky spot for San Diego FC to join MLS and hit the ground running against a team that looks significantly different from the team that won MLS Cup. That being said, Gabriel Pec will be one of the top forward options each gameweek until he inevitably leaves for a bigger club.

Other "Elite" Options: Lionel Messi (MIA) $275 vs. NYCFC; Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $109 vs. Minnesota; Martin Ojeda (ORL) $38.11 vs. Philadelphia

"Value" Options: Sam Surridge (NSH) $17.81 vs. New England; Ramiro Enrique (ORL) $15.89 vs. Philadelphia; Max Arsten (CLB) $17.02 vs. Chicago; Ezequiel Ponce (HOU) $10.96 vs. FC Dallas

