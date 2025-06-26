Ezequiel Ponce News: Quiet outing in defeat

Ponce registered one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against Minnesota United.

Ponce failed to make an impact as part of a struggling away attack in the midweek duel. His lone attempt came from a direct free kick, and he also committed three fouls and made two tackles during the game. He'll look to end his current run of three matches without a goal or assist if he can avoid being displaced by Gabe Segal in future fixtures.