Fabian Schar Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Schar suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 4- loss to Aston Villa, according to assistant manager Jason Tindall, per Joe Buck of the Shields Gazette. "Fabi was feeling his hamstring in the game, so he felt it was the wise move to bring him off and to try and protect him, to make sure that hopefully he's okay for the remaining games."

Schar suffered an injury over the weekend, but it looks to be more of a precautionary move for the club, hoping to preserve his fitness for the rest of the season. However, this will be something to still monitor, as he is a regular starter when fit. He is still expected to be an option for Saturday's match against Ipswich, but is likely to be a late call, with Emil Krafth as a possible replacement if he is left out.