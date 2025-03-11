Felix Nmecha Injury: Not included in final training

Nmecha (undisclosed) was not involved in training the day before Wednesday's UCL clash against Lille, according to his club.

Nmecha looks like he will need at least another game before he is fit for a return, as the midfielder ran Friday but was not involved in the club's final training ahead of Wednesday's match. This will leave him out again, although he should be returning soon. Saturday's match will likely also come too soon, probably seeing return when facing Mainz after the international break on March 30.