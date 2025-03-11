Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Felix Nmecha headshot

Felix Nmecha Injury: Not included in final training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Nmecha (undisclosed) was not involved in training the day before Wednesday's UCL clash against Lille, according to his club.

Nmecha looks like he will need at least another game before he is fit for a return, as the midfielder ran Friday but was not involved in the club's final training ahead of Wednesday's match. This will leave him out again, although he should be returning soon. Saturday's match will likely also come too soon, probably seeing return when facing Mainz after the international break on March 30.

Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now