Ferland Mendy Injury: Earns squad list spot
Mendy (hamstring) is on the squad list for Saturday's Copa del Rey match against Barcelona.
Mendy was expected to be an option for Saturday and has seen a further boost after he was added to the squad list. He is their regular starter at left-back, so this is solid news for the club. However, it is still unknown if he will see that spot immediately in such a critical match, with Fran Garcia a possibility to remain at left-back.
