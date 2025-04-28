Harry Kane News: Set for suspension
Kane will serve one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.
Kane picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will be suspended for Saturday's match against Leipzig. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been an undisputed starter this season in the frontline, with Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, or Serge Gnabry all possible replacements in the striker position for that game.
