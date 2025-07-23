Hugo Ekitike News: Completes Liverpool move

Ekitike completed a transfer to Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt, the club announced.

Ekitike had been linked with a move away from Frankfurt throughout the summer and it was finally confirmed Wednesday. With Liverpool, Ekitike should be an immediate starter, as Darwin Nunez has been heavily linked with a move away. Ekitike is productive as a finisher and creator, giving him the chance to thrive surrounded by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz. Ekitike had 15 goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga last season.