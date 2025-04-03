Ilkay Gundogan News: Whips in six crosses

Gundogan generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Leicester City.

Gundogan didn't see a goal contribution but was hosted a solid match in the middle of the midfield, notching a shot, two chances created and six crosses. He would see a decent amount of his work of corners, taking four in the contest. With the German likely to leave the club this summer, he will hope to end on a strong point and add to his minimal three goal contributions this season.