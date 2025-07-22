Isaac Romero Injury: Suffers knee injury

Romero has suffered a sprain in his knee during training, according to his club.

Romero is seeing an unfortunate turn in his preseason preparations, as he will hit the sidelines for a bit due to a knee injury. This is something to watch for the club, as depending on his evolution, he could miss time to begin the season. He started in 26 of his 31 appearances last season while scoring four goals and two assists, so they will hope he recovers quickly, with Chidera Ejuke or Akor Adams likely to take his minutes if he isn't good to go opening day.