Ismael Bennacer News: Disappointing start in Marseille

Bennacer provided two assists in 12 Ligue 1 matches for Marseille in the 2024-25 season after joining the club from AC Milan on loan in the winter transfer window.

Bennacer's role in shielding the defense and distributing the ball was evident from his first touch but ultimately proved disappointing for Marseille fans. His tactical understanding and positioning contributed to midfield balance but the club expected more from a player of his caliber since he did not change the games he played in. The Algerian is undergoing talks with the club as there is a buy clause in his loan spell and he could stay in Marseille next year to play Champions League football at the Velodrome.