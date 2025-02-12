Jack Grealish Injury: Muscle injury feared

Grealish (undisclosed) is feared to have suffered a muscle injury and is questionable for the next two games, according to manager Pep Guardiola, per Johnathan Gorrie of The Standard. "I don't know yet, but if they have gone out for muscle reasons, maybe they will not be there."

Grealish has hit the injury report, having gone down twice in the first half of Tuesday's UCL contest. It first came after he was involved in a collision, forcing a Real Madrid player to fall on him, but what forced him off later appeared to be a muscle injury after pulling up and asking for a substitute. The winger will hope this isn't anything major, as he is seeing a string of two straight starts after only seeing once since Dec. 12 before then.