Branthwaite was supposedly close to returning this past weekend and he clearly pushed it too much, as it's been decided he'll get hamstring surgery. Having been out since the start of the campaign, this will keep him on the sideline for roughly three more months. It's a tough turn for the center-back who was in rumors for a big money move this past summer and now it's looking like he'll barely see minutes due to injury. Michael Keane will likely continue at center-back for Everton unless David Moyes opts to move Jake O'Brien inward and mix up his back line.