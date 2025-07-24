Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Suffering from minor injury

Branthwaite will not travel with his club to the USA for a preseason tour due to a minor injury he picked up in a friendly against Blackburn, according to his club.

Branthwaite is dealing with some issues after he just returned from a previous injury during the preseason, as the defender will now be held out for a preseason tournament. Not much else has been released about his situation, although it appears the club is playing it as a minor knock. That said, he will look to either join them later in the tour or when they return for training, with the season only a month away.