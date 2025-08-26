Rueda made his season debut after being an unused substitute during his team's opener and made most of the chance by having a solid defensive outing while also providing a huge contribution on the attacking end. In the 38th minute, the full-back picked up a great through pass on the flank and showed great vision to just send the ball over an out-of-position goalkeeper for the first goal of the game. This was the first career La Liga goal for Rueda, who is a strong candidate to get heavy playing time in his first full campaign with Celta first team.