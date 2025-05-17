Jeremy Doku News: Decent performance from flank

Doku registered three chances created, four crosses and five shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Doku was back in the starting XI for the club's FA Cup final after appearing off the bench last outing, seeing five shots, four crosses and three chances created despite the loss. He will hope to see the start again for the final two games of the season, as he remains two goal contributions off of his 11 league goal contributions from last campaign.