Joe Gomez Injury: Leaves preseason tour due to injury

Gomez has returned to Liverpool from the club's preseason tour due to an Achilles injury, according to his club. "He was, of course, with us for the first part of the week, but he had some Achilles problems. We thought it was better to assess it back in England and for him to work on it, to come back to the team, probably in more ideal circumstances for him than being part of the group that every time goes out."

