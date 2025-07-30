Willock looks to be heading to the sidelines to begin the 2025\/26 campaign, continuing his brutal stretch with injuries, as he looked to suffer a serious injury after going down and calling to the sidelines immediately for a stretcher while holding his ankle. It doesn't appear the club is much more positive about the situation, with their manager also expecting a major injury. He will now wait for his results and hope for the best news possible, as he has struggled with injuries in the past two seasons. While he appeared in 32 league matches last season, he still managed just 1,074 minutes, something he doesn't seem likely to surpass in the new campaign with a new injury.