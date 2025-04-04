Joel Veltman Injury: Still sidelined

Veltman (foot) is still out for Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, per manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Veltman isn't an option for Saturday's match as he continues to struggle with a foot injury. Hurzeler has been cagey on the timeline for Veltman's return, but any return to match action would have to come after some appearance in training. Jack Hinshelwood remains the top choice right-back with Veltman sidelined.