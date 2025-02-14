Joelinton Injury: Hopes to be fit for Cup Final

Joelinton (knee) will be sidelined for a few more weeks, and the team hopes he will be fit and available to play in the Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool. Coach Eddie Howe provided an update on his recovery in a press conference. "We hope by that time [Carabao Cup Final] he will be back fit and available. He is very driven to get back. Joe is making good progress. When he approaches his injury, he is very positive to get back and shave time off the estimated target that he has been given, which is a great thing, but also, we need to control that and make sure that he comes back in a really good place. He is very positive at the moment."

