Julian Araujo Injury: Continues to train

Araujo (hamstring) has continued to train and remains questionable for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "We have had a couple of good weeks working well with Julian."

Araujo has been on the verge of a return and appears to be in the same spot for Sunday's FA Cup match. He is training still, leaving him as questionable, likely needing to pass some testing to play. He has not seen the field since Nov. 9 and will hope he can end his long-term absence Sunday.