Julio Enciso Injury: Scans negative
Enciso (knee) avoided significant damage to his knee, according to manager Kieran McKenna."Thankfully there was no new significant damage. "
Enciso avoided any sort of significant damage to his knee, though he's still likely set for weeks on the sideline to recover. As with all knee injuries the concern was a long-term issue. It's unclear if Enciso has a chance to return before the March international break.
