Junya Ito Injury: Questionable Sunday
Ito has been dealing with a back issue and is questionable for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference.
Ito was not expected to train Friday according to his coach due to a back issue he sustained after the French Cup game against Cannes on Wednesday. He is questionable for Sunday's game. If he is unavailable Teddy Teuma could have a larger role in the attack.
