Kevin Diks headshot

Kevin Diks News: Trains Monday, play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Diks (foot) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Nurnberg.

Diks transferred to the club holding an injury, but is already fit and seeing his first minutes with the team after appearing in a friendly. This is good news as he will now enter his first season with the club fit. He should have a solid chance at earning a starting role, competing with Ko Itakura and Nico Elvedi for that spot.

Kevin Diks
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
