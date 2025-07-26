Kevin Diks News: Trains Monday, play Saturday
Diks (foot) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Nurnberg.
Diks transferred to the club holding an injury, but is already fit and seeing his first minutes with the team after appearing in a friendly. This is good news as he will now enter his first season with the club fit. He should have a solid chance at earning a starting role, competing with Ko Itakura and Nico Elvedi for that spot.
