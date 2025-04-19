Konrad Laimer News: Finally logs goal

Laimer scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 win versus FC Heidenheim.

Saturday includes Laimer's first goal of the 2025 calendar year. He had not scored since Dec. 20 and has logged fewer than three goals for the 2024-25 Bundesliga. While obviously not much, considering Laimer did not score any goals in the 2023-24 Bundesliga, his latest season is easily an improvement in terms of scoring output.