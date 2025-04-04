Lautaro Martinez Injury: Will be back versus Parma

Martinez (thigh) has recovered from his injury and could start Saturday against Parma, Sky Italy informed.

Martinez returned to full training shortly after a midweek Coppa Italia game and will be in contention to make the XI along with Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa depending on how he feels in the final practices. He's set to play as a tune-up ahead of the Bayern Munich clash either from the get-go or off the bench. He has scored trice and added 17 shots (six on target), 11 key passes and one cross (one accurate) in his last five appearances.