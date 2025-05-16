Lautaro Martinez Injury: Won't return against Lazio

Martinez (thigh) didn't return to full training during the week and won't be available versus Lazio, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Martinez continues to nurse a minor thigh injury but should be back for the last Serie A match versus Como as a tune-up for the Champions League final. Marcus Thuram could be back in the XI on Sunday after being managed in the previous two domestic tilts and be flanked by Mehdi Taremi, Joaquin Correa or Marko Arnautovic.