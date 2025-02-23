Fantasy Soccer
Leroy Sane News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Sane assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Sane provided one assist and was dangerous throughout his time on the pitch Sunday. The match was a one-sided rout and Sane had plenty of room to operate throughout, but the goal contribution is still a nice addition for the winger. Sane will continue to be a dangerous piece of the attack any time he steps on the pitch.

