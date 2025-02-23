Leroy Sane News: Assists in win

Sane assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Sane provided one assist and was dangerous throughout his time on the pitch Sunday. The match was a one-sided rout and Sane had plenty of room to operate throughout, but the goal contribution is still a nice addition for the winger. Sane will continue to be a dangerous piece of the attack any time he steps on the pitch.