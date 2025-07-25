Luciano Acosta News: On bench against NYC FC

Acosta (personal) is among the substitutes for Friday's meeting with New York City FC.

Acosta will aim to return to the pitch following a couple of games on the sidelines. In that case, he might have a chance to make an impact through set pieces, hoping to improve on his five goals and one assist in 20 appearances over the current MLS campaign. Patrickson Delgado, who is starting in a No. 10 role Friday, could see his playing time reduced if Acosta comes off the bench.