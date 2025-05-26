Luis Angel Malagon News: Allows two goals to Toluca

Malagon registered one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Toluca.

Malagon had a modest outing as his team lost for the first time in their four straight league finals. He made 19 starts in domestic play throughout the year, averaging 2.4 saves and 0.6 goals conceded per contest, the latter of which was the best record in the competition. Other than that, he made eight saves and kept a pair of clean sheets in four CONCACAF games. Over the coming weeks Malagon will take part in either the Club World Cup if his side beats Los Angeles FC in the qualification match, or the Gold Cup with the Mexican squad if they don't.